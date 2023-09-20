To be based in London, Darren Smart will report to the company’s speciality global head Gordon Browne. Credit: Allianz.

Allianz Commercial has named Darren Smart as the global head of the construction business, effective as of March 2024.

To be based in London, UK, Smart will report to the company’s speciality global head Gordon Browne.

He joins Allianz from Liberty Specialty Markets, where he has been holding the role of global construction practice leader since 2016.

Darren previously worked as an underwriter at Allianz Cornhill (Allianz UK).

The appointment in the global speciality leadership team comes on the heels of forming natural resources and construction portfolios as two distinct lines of business (LoB).

Browne will manage the construction business by collaborating with the current leadership team until Smart takes up the new role next year, the company noted.

Former global LoB head for the combined energy and construction divisions, Max Benz, will assume a senior position within the advisory services team of Allianz Risk Consulting (ARC).

Benz will work on finding ways to offer the best value and assistance to underwriting teams and customers in the new position.

Gordon Browne speciality global head said: “I am delighted to welcome Darren back to Allianz in this global role, leading construction for Allianz Commercial.

“His deep expertise and knowledge of the industry, combined with a global focus and approach will bring significant value and enable us to drive forward our growth ambitions for this important part of our business.”

In August 2023, Allianz Commercial named Alastair Warren-Upham as the head of distribution in the London market.