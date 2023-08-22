The newly formed position will lead the large-corp and speciality, as well as the mid-corp Allianz distribution teams in London. Credit: Cineberg/Shutterstock.

German insurance major Allianz has announced the appointment of Alastair Warren-Upham as the head of distribution in the London market for Allianz Commercial.

In this newly created position, Warren-Upham will lead the large-corp and speciality, as well as the mid-corp distribution teams in London.

He will be responsible to make it easier for customers and brokers to address their needs through a single point of contact.

Allianz said the new position will be a key component of the larger distribution role, which spans across all the trading divisions of the newly combined Allianz Commercial, including large-corp, speciality, mid-corp, digital/SME, and engineering inspection.

In 2009, Alastair began working with Allianz as part of the Graduate Management Programme.

He has since worked in a variety of underwriting, sales, and market management positions, most notably as a key account manager in London, a strategic account manager, and London market manager (commercial branch manager) for the duration of 2019.

Allianz Commercial UK chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs said: “Alastair has a wealth of experience for this new role and is already well known across the London market.

“We look forward to seeing the teams’ development under his leadership, presenting one united face to this key market and driving simplicity for customers and partners to unlock the best of Allianz’s solutions.”

