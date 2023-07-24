Allianz Commercial will be the one go-to-market business offering insurance for mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and also specialist risks.

AGCS and the commercial businesses will officially adopt the title immediately in Australia, France, Germany, and the UK. Other markers will follow in upcoming months.

In addition, the firm will move to a structure with 11 new regions to bring together the current AGCS will Allianz’s national commercial business. Each region will be led by one commercial managing director representing the new brand to customers and distribution partners.

Chris Townsend, member of the Allianz SE Board of Management, commented: “Our commercial businesses have been united in ONE global model. With Allianz Commercial, we can service a fuller, more dynamic range of customers under our new unifying name – this gives us an immense competitive advantage and a compelling customer value proposition across the commercial insurance market, rooted in simplicity and consistency.”

Allianz Commercial CEO Joachim Mueller added: “The new regional set-up gives us the optimum footprint in all major commercial markets worldwide. We will be able to play the full market in one consistent approach with advanced product solutions, which are grounded in global industry and underwriting expertise and delivered with local market knowledge.”

This year, Allianz Insurance forged a partnership with tech start-up Esaal to offer online health and wellness solutions in Egypt.

Under the partnership, Esaal will provide Allianz Insurance’s staff and clients with automated healthcare solutions that will cover health, medical, and mental well-being services.

Allianz’s clients, including individuals, SMEs or corporates, can access the services through video calls, voice calls, remote consultations, and text messaging.