Insurance brokerage ALKEME has acquired Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group, a US-based retail insurance agency and wealth management company.
The deal aims to enhance ALKEME’s risk management and wealth management offerings across the eastern US.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
ALKEME CEO Curtis Barton said: “Gary and his team have built a great company with a long and successful track record of delivering quality insurance and wealth management solutions.
“We see amazing opportunities to work together and build on Beveridge & Akers already strong offering and client centric approach geographically and to take their business to the next level.”
Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group’s expertise covers a range of products including auto, home and business insurance, with a focus on non-profits and homeowners associations.
Additionally, it offers group health and life insurance, alongside a suite of wealth management services.
Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group president Gary Beveridge said: “After 47 years of delivering amazing service to our clients, we are excited to expand our offerings, reach and support services with the ALKEME partnership.
“ALKEME shares our visions, goals for the business and our culture lines up perfectly, we look forward to providing our happy client base with even better products and solutions while we accelerate our growth.”
Earlier this month, ALKEME acquired multi-line independent insurance agency Flor Insurance Group for an undisclosed sum.
In July 2023, ALKEME acquired full-service insurance agencies Paul Kinan Insurance Group and Wiggins Farha Insurance Group in the US.
Headquartered in Ladera Ranch, California, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, Alkeme caters to clients with a range of offerings including property and casualty, benefits, surety, risk and wealth management.