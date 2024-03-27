US insurance broker Acrisure has announced the creation of a new life and health business segment.
This move aims to consolidate the company’s market offerings by integrating various partners specialising in life, disability, accident and health, enrolment services and employee benefits third party administration (TPA) services.
Acrisure’s newly formed unit will operate within the Wholesure division, which was launched last month and includes Acrisure’s property and casualty wholesale lines.
The segment will work closely with other partners to bolster Acrisure’s comprehensive offerings to both internal teams and third-party retailers.
It is structured into three distinct groups.
The life and disability group will focus on life and disability insurance solutions, serving both wholesalers and retailers.
The administrative services group will include the company’s enrolment companies and employee benefit TPAs.
Lastly, the specialty placement group will consist of Acrisure’s employee benefits general agents (GAs), stop loss GAs and health reinsurance managing general underwriters.
Seth Denson, with more than 24 years of experience in employee benefits and risk management, has been appointed to lead the life and health business while continuing his role as head of employee benefits for Acrisure’s retail business.
Acrisure vice-chairman of international and global markets and Wholesure leader Grahame Millwater said: “Life and Health is an important specialty area for Acrisure and will play a pivotal role in Wholesure’s growth and market capabilities. Seth’s leadership in our employee benefits division makes him a perfect fit to lead this team.”
Denson added: “Combining all of Acrisure’s relevant specialty areas into one dedicated Life and Health team will allow us to better serve our clients with a consolidated experience.”
Acrisure established its New England Region earlier this week, consolidating its operations across six states, bringing together 27 office locations and nearly 400 employees.