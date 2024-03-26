Acrisure, a US-based insurance brokerage, has announced the establishment of its New England Region.
The move aims to consolidate the company’s operations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
The New England Region will integrate Acrisure’s 27 office locations and nearly 400 employees, who collectively cater to more than 57,000 clients.
It also includes an office in Boston’s Back Bay, which houses the innovation, marketing and cyber services teams.
Acrisure partner Paul Plunkett will lead the New England Region as managing partner.
Plunkett is a Vermont native, who brings more than four decades of industry experience to the table, specialising in both commercial and personal insurance solutions.
He and his team are expected to offer clients a diverse range of product lines including insurance, cybersecurity, payroll services and mortgage origination.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston has highlighted New England’s robust economic health, noting that the region’s unemployment rate dropped below 3% in October 2023, the lowest since 2000.
Acrisure said the region’s economy is dynamic in nature, influenced by various micro and macroeconomic factors.
Acrisure co-founder, chairman and CEO Greg Williams said: “We are taking the bold step of unifying the business under the Acrisure brand with the New England market being one of the final steps in our branding journey.”
Plunkett added: “With my extensive experience living and working in New England, I have a deep understanding of the unique dynamics and opportunities in the region. I am excited to get the ball rolling under the Acrisure brand to best support the broad needs of our clients.”
The announcement of the New England Region follows close on the heels of Acrisure’s launch of its South-east Region last month, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Additionally, the company recently established Wholesure, a division that consolidates its wholesale property and casualty businesses.