The property and casualty (P&C) business within Wholesure will be led by Brian Fischer. Credit: photobyphotoboy/Shutterstock.

Acrisure, a US-based insurance brokerage, has created a new division named Wholesure, which will consolidate its wholesale P&C businesses.

Wholesure will be overseen by Acrisure vice-chairman of global markets and international Grahame Millwater.

In his expanded role, Millwater will manage Acrisure’s international and reinsurance businesses as well as the wholesale and specialty business.

This includes Wholesure, managing general agents (MGAs) and programmes, third-party administrators, individual and group benefit solutions, and specialty businesses such as aerospace, trade credit and captives.

A strategic advisory role will be filled by Bob Arowood, who brings experience from Appalachian Underwriters, an entity acquired by Acrisure in 2021.

Through his knowledge and network within the wholesale and MGAs/programmes sectors, Arowood will support Millwater and the team.

The P&C business within Wholesure will be led by Brian Fischer, who takes on the role of managing director, Wholesure P&C, and head of growth.

Fischer will be supported by a team, including Michael Demetriou as head of growth – Eastern region, Robb Williams as head of brokerage, Rhonda Henze as head of contract binding and John Bures as head of cornerstone underwriting partners.

Acrisure co-founder, chairman and CEO Greg Williams said: “The past 12 months was a year of transformation for Acrisure, particularly on the retail side of our business.

“Through Wholesure and the experienced leadership of Grahame, Bob and others, we are taking that same approach to our large and successful wholesale, MGA and specialty business.”

Millwater added: “Just as we are doing with the Acrisure branded retail businesses, under the Wholesure brand we are bringing together some unique wholesale and MGA/programme businesses with incredible entrepreneurial and experienced leadership.”

Acrisure recently launched Acrisure Aerospace, a division dedicated to the aerospace industry’s unique insurance needs.

This move further diversifies Acrisure’s portfolio, with Jason Riley appointed as managing partner to steer the new aerospace division.