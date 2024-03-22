Blink Parametric and Zurich Insurance in Asia Pacific have integrated the insurtech’s flight delay and assistance solution and the Zurich Edge platform.
This is part of the firm’s regionwide digital strategy.
Under the partnership, Zurich will offer real-time assistance to eligible policyholders who experience flight delays with complimentary access to a VIP airport lounge. The first market to go live with this Zurich and Blink move is Singapore.
Sid Mouncey, CEO of Blink Parametric, said: “This is an exciting partnership for us as we strengthen our presence in the region with Zurich Asia Pacific. Zurich Edge platform is a catalyst for fresh, relevant, digital insurance products and our unique flight disruption solution is a great fit for the platform. Our respective teams achieved a seamless and rapid integration, prioritising the delivery of a superior customer experience for the APAC travel insurance market.”
Roopa Malhotra, head of customer & digital for Zurich Asia Pacific commented: “We believe in the power of collaboration to offer our customers smart, relevant, personalised insurance offerings. Blink integrates an effective tech solution to address one of the key claims priorities in travel insurance. We believe a flight delay solution that is instant, adaptable, and value-adding can genuinely enhance how customers experience travel insurance – which is in line with our objective of offering more digitally-enabled services that deliver assistance as and when customers need it.”
Blink Parametric has also teamed up with Buckler Mexico to support the rollout of its Blink Cyber solution to Ethics Data Analytics, a risk management solutions firm.
Now available within Ethics Cyber Security, the Blink solution serves as data protection by detecting a breach or compromise early and alerting clients with what they need to secure their online data.