The firm has chosen Miller as chief revenue officer to continue to drive relationships with life insurance carriers and wealth management institutions for Abacus Life.

Miller brings 25 years of leadership experience in financial services distribution and manufacturing to the role.

He previously served in senior roles for World Financial Group, including its US business. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Transamerica Financial Advisors, as well as a number of other leadership roles.

Furthermore, as Abacus Life chief revenue officer, Miller will focus on relationship building and raising awareness of the firm’s services and offerings.

“We’re excited to welcome Seth to the Abacus team and believe this marks an important step in bridging the gap between the life settlement industry, insurance carriers and wealth management institutions,” said Abacus CEO Jay Jackson. “Abacus continues to maintain positive relationships with life insurance carriers and our goal is to continue collaborating and expanding on these relationships with the help of Seth.”

“This is an exciting time to be joining Abacus,” added Miller. “Abacus fills a unique need for financially savvy consumers as well as meeting a growing demand from larger institutions. With the foundation of an experienced leadership team and a successful track record of almost 20 years, Abacus leads the way as the only public company of its kind. I look forward to sharing this compelling message with many in our industry.”

Also this month, Abacus launched its marketplace, a policy valuation and management platform.