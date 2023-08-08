Source: Shutterstock

Abacus Marketplace is part of the firm’s efforts to make life insurance more transparent, structured and collaborative throughout the entire journey.

In addition, Abacus believes that insureds and the financial professionals the firm works with should have open access and visibility into the entire process.

This includes:

Consistent updates throughout the entire process;

Case file management directly on the Abacus marketplace;

Direct communication with an Abacus representative;

Transparent bids and offers, and

E-signature functions on applications and contracts that can save time.

“The Marketplace is a one-of-a-kind hub for the groundbreaking technology solutions that Abacus has already brought and will continue to bring to the industry,” said Abacus chief executive officer Jay Jackson.

“The platform will begin as a vehicle toward further collaboration with every client and a window into how our AI-driven longevity technologies shape cases. It will only continue to develop and grow as we launch our securitised digital blockchain offering and smart contracts, which will be fully integrated into the Abacus Marketplace. Our user-friendly technology platform connecting insureds and financial professionals with first-class efficiency and transparency shows once again how Abacus is consistently on the leading edge of the life settlements industry.”

Abacus is a vertically integrated alternative asset manager specialising in life insurance products. Since 2004, it has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $2.9bn in face value of policies purchased, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximise the value of their life insurance.