Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring activity declines 6.7% in October 2022

Switzerland-based company Zurich Insurance Group’s IT hiring declined 6.7% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.23% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.87% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Zurich Insurance Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.55% in October 2022, and a 5.93% drop over September 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 25.89% in October 2022, and registered flat growth. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.29% in October 2022, a flat growth from September 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Zurich Insurance Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 52.68% share, which marked a 1.72% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 31.7%, registering a 14.46% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 14.29% share and a 5.88% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.89% and a month-on-month increase of 100%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.45%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 31.7% share in October 2022, a 10.13% decline over September 2022. Spain featured next with a 17.41% share, down 2.5% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 12.05% share, an increase of 28.57% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Zurich Insurance Group IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.13%, up by 1.16% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with an 11.61% share, a decline of 21.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.82% share, down 18.52% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.45%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.