Willis Towers Watson’s IT hiring activity declines 7.4% in October 2022

UK-based company Willis Towers Watson’s IT hiring declined 7.4% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.42% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.23% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.06% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Willis Towers Watson IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Willis Towers Watson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 35.14% in October 2022, and a 25.71% drop over September 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 25.68% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 24%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.86% in October 2022, a 21.43% drop from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Willis Towers Watson

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 36.49% share, which marked a 6.9% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 32.43%, registering a 36.84% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 28.38% share and a 12.5% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.7% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 29.73% share in October 2022, an 8.33% decline over September 2022. Philippines featured next with a 21.62% share, down 44.83% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 16.22% share, a decline of 14.29% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Willis Towers Watson IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 85.14%, down by 17.11% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with an 8.11% share, a decline of 50% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 5.41% share, down 42.86% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.35%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.