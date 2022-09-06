US insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.6% in August 2022

The US’s insurance industry registered a 5.6% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.11% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.68% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 0.65% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.65% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.64% in August 2022, registering an 8.55% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 17.98% share, an increase of 9.75% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 16.04%, registering a 10.79% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 12.63%, down 1.36% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 7.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

UnitedHealth Group posted 419 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 34.94% over the previous month, followed by Centene with 335 jobs and an 18.37% growth. Cigna with 108 IT jobs and Dai-ichi Life Holdings with 98 jobs, recorded a 14.89% growth and a 44.12% growth, respectively, while Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) recorded an increase of 76.36% with 97 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.1%, up by 4.12% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.58% share, registered a decline of 0.94% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.62% share, down 19.26% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.69%, recording a month-on-month increase of 42.86%.