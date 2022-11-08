US insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 14.6% in October 2022

The US’s insurance industry registered a 14.6% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.98% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.37% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 0.64% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.38% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.41% in October 2022, registering a 13.84% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.99% share, a decrease of 22.02% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.24%, registering a 37.41% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 13.93%, down 20.88% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 19.87% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

UnitedHealth Group posted 679 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 3.82% over the previous month, followed by Elevance Health with 157 jobs and a 3.97% growth. Dai-ichi Life Holdings with 114 IT jobs and Centene with 82 jobs, recorded a 44.66% decline and a 71.02% decrease, respectively, while MetLife recorded a decline of 14.74% with 81 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.27%, down by 20.23% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.03% share, registered a decline of 20.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.12% share, down 23.99% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.58%, recording a month-on-month increase of 87.5%.