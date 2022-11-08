UK insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 0.3% in October 2022

The UK’s insurance industry registered a 0.3% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.12% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.31% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.33% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.11% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.44% in October 2022, registering a 42.86% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.11% share, an increase of 38.71% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.78%, registering a 33.33% rise from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 13.33%, down 11.76% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 157.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s insurance industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Legal & General Group posted 40 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Aviva with 21 jobs and a 133.33% growth. Swiss Re with 18 IT jobs and Willis Towers Watson with 12 jobs, recorded a 20% growth and a 14.29% decrease, respectively, while AXA recorded an increase of 500% with 12 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 82.22%, up by 36.03% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 9.78% share, registered an increase of 4.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.56% share, down 15% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.