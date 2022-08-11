Swiss Re’s IT hiring activity declines 5.2% in July 2022

Switzerland-based company Swiss Re’s IT hiring declined 5.2% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.98% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.06% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.95% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Swiss Re IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Swiss Re, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.52% in July 2022, and a 1.98% rise over June 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 25.48% in July 2022, and registered growth of 23.26%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 20.19% in July 2022, a 25% drop from June 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Swiss Re

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 67.79% share, which marked a 1.4% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 25%, registering a 6.12% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 7.21% share and a 21.05% drop over June 2022.

Slovakia commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 33.65% share in July 2022, a 7.69% growth over June 2022. India featured next with a 21.63% share, up 9.76% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 7.69% share, an increase of 14.29% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Swiss Re IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.1%, up by 0.81% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.4% share, a growth of 1.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.02% share, down 16.67% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.48%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.