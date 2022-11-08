Swiss Re’s IT hiring activity declines 4.2% in October 2022

Switzerland-based company Swiss Re’s IT hiring declined 4.2% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.6% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.28% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 2% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Swiss Re IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Swiss Re, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 52.63% in October 2022, and a 5.26% rise over September 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 20.39% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 20.51%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.74% in October 2022, a 26.83% drop from September 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Swiss Re

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 74.34% share, which marked a 3.67% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 15.79%, registering a 42.86% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 7.89% share and a 29.41% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.97% and a month-on-month increase of 50%.

Slovakia commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 36.18% share in October 2022, a 10% growth over September 2022. India featured next with a 13.16% share, down 44.44% over the previous month. The UK recorded an 11.84% share, an increase of 20% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Swiss Re IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.55%, down by 11.88% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.92% share, a decline of 7.84% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.87% share, down 16.67% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.66%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.