Swiss Re’s IT hiring activity declines 15.5% in August 2022

Switzerland-based company Swiss Re’s IT hiring declined 15.5% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.14% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.66% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 2.12% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Swiss Re IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Swiss Re, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.29% in August 2022, and a 21.36% drop over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 19.08% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 32.56%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 17.76% in August 2022, a 49.06% drop from July 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Swiss Re

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 71.71% share, which marked a 22.7% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 19.08%, registering a 44.23% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 7.89% share and a 25% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.32% and a month-on-month flat growth.

Slovakia commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 32.89% share in August 2022, a 28.57% decline over July 2022. India featured next with a 14.47% share, down 51.11% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 13.82% share, an increase of 31.25% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Swiss Re IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.18%, down by 26.19% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.97% share, a decline of 28.07% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.18% share, down 32% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.66%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.