Spain’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 11.9% in October 2022

Spain’s insurance industry registered an 11.9% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 14.47% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.21% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 2.74% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Spain’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.55% in October 2022, registering a 39.47% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 16.85% share, an increase of 87.5% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.48%, registering a 50% rise from September 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 10.11%, up 80% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Spain’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 39 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a drop of 2.5% over the previous month, followed by Allianz with 30 jobs and a flat growth. Swiss Re with 17 IT jobs and Cigna with 3 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 50% growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.42%, up by 76.47% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.1% share, registered an increase of 6.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.48% share, up 33.33% over September 2022.