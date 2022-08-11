Spain’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.6% in July 2022

Spain’s insurance industry registered a 0.6% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.93% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.94% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 4.51% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Spain’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 56.76% in July 2022, registering a 6.67% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 20.27% share, an increase of 36.36% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.51%, registering a 23.08% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 9.46%, down 30% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Spain’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 55 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 8.33% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 16 jobs and a 14.29% growth. Cigna with 2 IT jobs and Bdeo Technologies with 1 jobs, recorded a 50% decline and a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.27%, down by 7.14% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.86% share, registered a decline of 15.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.86% share, up 10% over June 2022.