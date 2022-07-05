South & Central America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 3.7% in June 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 3.7% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen an increase of 2.42% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.67% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.31% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 31.43% in June 2022, a 4.35% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 25.71% in June 2022, marking a 5.88% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 18.57% in June 2022, a 63.89% drop from May 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 17.14% in June 2022, a 25% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 29.59% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s insurance industry during June 2022 over previous month.

AIA Group posted 46 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 41.03% over the previous month, followed by Porto Seguro with 10 jobs and a 150% growth. Willis Towers Watson with 7 IT jobs and Zurich Insurance Group with 4 jobs, recorded a 30% drop and a 300% rise, respectively, while Samsung Life Insurance recorded a 60% decline with 2 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s insurance industry

Anguilla commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 65.71% share in June 2022, a 41.03% decrease over May 2022. Brazil featured next with an 18.57% share, up 44.44% over the previous month. Peru recorded an 8.57% share, a drop of 33.33% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 87.14%, down by 29.07% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with an 8.57% share, registered a decline of 33.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.86% share, down 71.43% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.43%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.