South & Central America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 16.4% in August 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 16.4% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen an increase of 10.25% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.49% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 0.34% over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Computer and Information Analysts Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 33.33% in August 2022, an 82.35% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 22.58% in August 2022, marking a 162.5% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 18.28% in August 2022, a 10.53% drop from July 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 16.13% in August 2022, a 66.67% rise over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 55.36% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s insurance industry during August 2022 over previous month.

AIA Group posted 63 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered an increase of 43.18% over the previous month, followed by Sagicor Group Jamaica with 8 jobs and a flat growth. Porto Seguro with 8 IT jobs and Willis Towers Watson with 6 jobs, recorded an 11.11% drop and a 100% rise, respectively, while Swiss Re recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s insurance industry

Anguilla commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 67.74% share in August 2022, a 43.18% increase over July 2022. Brazil featured next with a 13.98% share, up 18.18% over the previous month. Jamaica recorded an 8.6% share, a flat growth compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.44%, up by 18% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.43% share, registered a growth of 111.11% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 16.13% share, up 275% over July 2022.