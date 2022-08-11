South & Central America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 13.8% in July 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 13.8% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.04% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.06% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering a decrease of 1.33% over the last three-month average share.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 29.69% in July 2022, a 58.33% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 26.56% in July 2022, marking a 10.53% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 15.63% in July 2022, a 42.86% rise from June 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 15.63% in July 2022, a 23.08% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 18.42% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s insurance industry during July 2022 over previous month.

AIA Group posted 45 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a decline of 10% over the previous month, followed by Porto Seguro with 9 jobs and a 25% drop. Samsung Life Insurance with 3 IT jobs and Willis Towers Watson with 3 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 57.14% drop, respectively, while Zurich Insurance Group recorded a 50% decline with 2 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s insurance industry

Anguilla commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 70.31% share in July 2022, a 10% decrease over June 2022. Brazil featured next with a 17.19% share, down 31.25% over the previous month. Ecuador recorded a 3.13% share, a flat growth compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.69%, down by 22.73% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.06% share, registered a growth of 28.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.25% share, up 100% over June 2022.