South Africa’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 9.6% in August 2022

South Africa’s insurance industry registered a 9.6% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.45% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.03% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 2.12% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48.75% in August 2022, registering a 6.36% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 20.83% share, an increase of 108.33% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.58%, registering a 17.5% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 9.58%, down 17.86% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 17.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Sanlam posted 132 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 14.78% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 80 jobs and a 31.15% growth. Old Mutual with 21 IT jobs and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings with 4 jobs, recorded a 22.22% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft(Munich Re) recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.08%, up by 15.5% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.58% share, registered an increase of 31.48% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.33% share, flat growth over July 2022.