South Africa’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 21.4% in May 2022

South Africa’s insurance industry registered a 21.4% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 15.56% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.64% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 48% in May 2022, registering a 30.43% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 30% share, a decrease of 44.44% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12%, registering a 65.71% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 8%, down 55.56% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Discovery posted 44 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 25.71% over the previous month, followed by Sanlam with 36 jobs and a 70.25% drop. Old Mutual with 20 IT jobs, recorded a 4.76% decline.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65%, down by 34.34% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26% share, registered a decline of 61.76% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9% share, down 18.18% over April 2022.