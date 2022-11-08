South Africa’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 17.4% in October 2022

South Africa’s insurance industry registered a 17.4% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 17.1% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 17.06% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.61% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 32.14% in October 2022, registering a 47.67% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 26.79% share, an increase of 38.89% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 20.36%, registering a 37.36% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 17.5%, down 12.5% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 25.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Sanlam posted 186 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a drop of 28.74% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 59 jobs and a 24.36% drop. Old Mutual with 20 IT jobs and Momentum Metropolitan Holdings with 13 jobs, recorded a 23.08% decline and an 8.33% growth, respectively, while Marsh & McLennan Companies recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.57%, down by 22.27% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.14% share, registered a decline of 18.28% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.29% share, down 45.21% over September 2022.