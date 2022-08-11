South Africa’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 12.1% in July 2022

South Africa’s insurance industry registered a 12.1% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.97% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.17% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.6% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in South Africa’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.19% in July 2022, registering a 5.77% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.7% share, a decrease of 20% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.79%, registering a 39.13% decline from June 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 11.82%, down 59.32% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in South Africa’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of South Africa’s insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Sanlam posted 115 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 33.14% over the previous month, followed by Discovery with 61 jobs and a 6.15% drop. Old Mutual with 27 IT jobs, recorded a 3.85% growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.55%, down by 24.12% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.6% share, registered a decline of 25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.85% share, down 9.09% over June 2022.