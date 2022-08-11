Slovakia’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 3.2% in July 2022

Slovakia’s insurance industry registered a 3.2% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.73% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 31.58% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.63% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Slovakia’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 38.1% in July 2022, registering a 10.34% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 32.14% share, an increase of 35% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 26.19%, registering an 8.33% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.57%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Slovakia’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Swiss Re posted 70 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 7.69% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 14 jobs and a 16.67% growth. .

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.71%, up by 4.08% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with a 26.19% share, registered an increase of 10% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 13.1% share, up 37.5% over June 2022.