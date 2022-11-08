Slovakia’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 2.5% in October 2022

Slovakia’s insurance industry registered a 2.5% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.75% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.7% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 3.77% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Slovakia’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s insurance industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 41.27% in October 2022, registering a 44.44% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 33.33% share, a decrease of 12.5% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 20.63%, registering an 18.75% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.76%, up 200% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Slovakia’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s insurance industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Swiss Re posted 55 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 10% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 8 jobs and an 11.11% drop. .

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.25%, up by 2.38% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with a 20.63% share, registered a decline of 7.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.11% share, up 133.33% over September 2022.