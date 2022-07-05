Slovakia’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 10.5% in June 2022

Slovakia’s insurance industry registered a 10.5% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.19% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 28.47% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 3.01% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Slovakia’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 37.66% in June 2022, registering a 27.5% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 31.17% share, an increase of 26.32% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 25.97%, registering a 16.67% decline from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.9%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Slovakia’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Slovakia’s insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Swiss Re posted 65 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 16.67% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 12 jobs and a 50% growth. .

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.64%, down by 18.33% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 25.97% share, registered an increase of 25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 10.39% share, down 20% over May 2022.