Philippines’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 0.5% in August 2022

Philippines insurance industry registered a 0.5% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.45% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 21.33% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 1.14% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Philippines insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 43.94% in August 2022, registering an 11.54% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 19.7% share, a decrease of 38.1% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 16.67%, registering a 10% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.61%, down 36.36% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Philippines IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 6.06% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Philippines insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Manulife Financial posted 43 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 13.16% over the previous month, followed by Willis Towers Watson with 10 jobs and a 44.44% drop. AXA with 3 IT jobs and Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana with 3 jobs, recorded a 50% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while QBE Insurance Group recorded a decline of 25% with 3 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.15%, down by 18.87% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 22.73% share, registered an increase of 36.36% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 12.12% share, flat growth over July 2022.