North America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 9.2% in June 2022

North America witnessed a 9.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 8.62% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.37% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.38% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 48.91% in June 2022, a 16.98% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 17.11% in June 2022, marking a 38.32% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 14.94% in June 2022, a 17.1% drop from May 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 11.89% in June 2022, a 38.64% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 28.98% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s insurance industry during June 2022 over previous month.

UnitedHealth Group posted 748 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 6.62% over the previous month, followed by Anthem with 276 jobs and a 71.31% drop. USAA with 157 IT jobs and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) with 140 jobs, recorded a 2.61% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while MetLife recorded a 6.19% increase with 120 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s insurance industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 93.08% share in June 2022, a 24.01% decrease over May 2022. Canada featured next with a 6.61% share, down 5.83% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.31% share, a drop of 37.5% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.21%, down by 23.96% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.28% share, registered a decline of 22.83% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.14% share, down 20.81% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month growth of 140%.