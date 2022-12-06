North America’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 10.7% in November 2022

North America witnessed a 10.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 11.43% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 9.49% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering a decrease of 0.27% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 45.99% in November 2022, a 30.34% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 16.4% in November 2022, marking a 14.09% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 15.76% in November 2022, a 17.82% drop from October 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 15.58% in November 2022, a 32.16% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 4.27% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s insurance industry during November 2022 over previous month.

UnitedHealth Group posted 594 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a decline of 17.61% over the previous month, followed by Centene with 185 jobs and a 65.18% growth. Elevance Health with 135 IT jobs and USAA with 84 jobs, recorded a 19.64% drop and a 5% rise, respectively, while Humana recorded an 81.4% increase with 78 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s insurance industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 92.83% share in November 2022, a 26.75% decrease over October 2022. Canada featured next with a 6.58% share, down 25.6% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.56% share, a growth of 44.44% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.11%, down by 32.19% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.56% share, registered a decline of 18.9% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.9% share, down 11.65% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.43%, recording a month-on-month decline of 41.18%.