Marsh & McLennan Companies’s IT hiring activity rises 2.6% in July 2022

US-based company Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring rose 2.6% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 2.4% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 9.83% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.2% decline over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 30.16% in July 2022, and a 28.3% drop over June 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 24.6% in July 2022, and registered growth of 55%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 23.02% in July 2022, a 38.1% rise from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Marsh & McLennan Companies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 64.29% share, which marked a 15.71% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 25.4%, registering a 14.29% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.52% share and a 14.29% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.79% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 61.9% share in July 2022, a 16.42% growth over June 2022. India featured next with an 8.73% share, up 83.33% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 7.14% share, an increase of 80% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.67%, up by 23.53% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with a 15.87% share, a growth of 42.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 15.08% share, down 40.63% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.38%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.