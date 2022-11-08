Marsh & McLennan Companies’s IT hiring activity declines 8.1% in October 2022

US-based company Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring declined 8.1% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.85% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.33% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.88% decline over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 35.06% in October 2022, and a 35.71% drop over September 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 24.68% in October 2022, and registered flat growth. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 18.18% in October 2022, a 7.69% rise from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Marsh & McLennan Companies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 70.13% share, which marked a 12.9% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 14.29%, registering a 47.62% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.69% share and a 50% rise over September 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.6% and a month-on-month flat growth. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.3%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 57.14% share in October 2022, a 21.43% decline over September 2022. Mexico featured next with a 6.49% share, up 150% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 6.49% share, an increase of 25% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Marsh & McLennan Companies IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.53%, down by 8.77% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.58% share, a decline of 45.45% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.58% share, up 33.33% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.3%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.