  1. Jobs Data
September 6, 2022

Manulife Financial’s IT hiring activity declines 0.8% in August 2022

By Carmen

Canada-based company Manulife Financial’s IT hiring declined 0.8% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 0.58% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.83% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 0.34% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Manulife Financial IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Manulife Financial, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 36.9% in August 2022, and a 35.42% drop over July 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 21.43% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 21.74%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 16.67% in August 2022, a 7.69% rise from July 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Manulife Financial

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 65.48% share, which marked a 5.77% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 34.52%, registering a 50.85% month-on-month decline.

Philippines commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 51.19% share in August 2022, a 13.16% growth over July 2022. Canada featured next with a 26.19% share, down 56.86% over the previous month. US recorded an 8.33% share, a decline of 12.5% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Manulife Financial IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.05%, down by 25.64% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 16.67% share, a growth of 7.69% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 14.29% share, down 36.84% over July 2022.

