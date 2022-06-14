IT hiring in global insurance industry rises 3.1% in May 2022

The global insurance industry noticed a 3.1% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 over the previous month, led by Anthem’s 16.22% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The insurance industry’s overall hiring activity declined 0.84% when compared with April 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for an 8.24% share of the global insurance industry’s hiring activity in May 2022, up 0.22% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of May 2022 were 8.31% lower when compared with the previous month.

Related

The decrease was a result of 13.99% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive insurance IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 48.01% emerged as the top IT occupation in the insurance hiring activity in May 2022, a 2% growth over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in second with a share of 20.19% in May 2022, down 0.69% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with a 14.62% share in May 2022, a growth of 5.96% over the previous month, and Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 12.6% share in May 2022 and a drop of 5.47% over April 2022.

Top five insurance companies by recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 25.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Anthem posted 690 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 58.62% over the previous month, followed by UnitedHealth Group with 592 jobs and a 2.25% growth. Zurich Insurance Group with 220 IT jobs and Swiss Re with 175 jobs, recorded a 2.8% growth and a 17.45% rise, respectively, while USAA recorded a 101.45% rise with 139 job postings during May 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in insurance industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 73.58% share, which marked a 1.69% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 14.5%, registering a 5.11% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 7.9% share and a 0.88% drop over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.4% and a month-on-month drop of 44.57%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.62%, registering a 68.29% increase over the previous month.