Intact Financial’s IT hiring activity rises 23.0% in September 2022

Canada-based company Intact Financial’s IT hiring rose 23.0% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 27.05% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.02% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 0.76% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Intact Financial IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Intact Financial, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 58.25% in September 2022, and a 140% rise over August 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 17.48% in September 2022, and registered growth of 50%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.59% in September 2022, a 55.56% rise from August 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Intact Financial

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in September 2022 with an 84.47% share, which marked a 102.33% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 14.56%, registering an 114.29% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.97% share and a flat growth over August 2022.

Canada commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with an 87.38% share in September 2022, a 100% growth over August 2022. The UK featured next with an 11.65% share, up 140% over the previous month.

Junior Level jobs lead Intact Financial IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.82%, up by 108.33% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.48% share, a growth of 63.64% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.71% share, up 100% over August 2022.