India’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 9.6% in July 2022

India’s insurance industry registered a 9.6% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.91% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.54% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 3.71% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 55.6% in July 2022, registering a 15.76% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 21.2% share, an increase of 35.9% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.2%, registering a 34% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.2%, down 10% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 17.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Bajaj Finserv posted 50 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 400% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 45 jobs and a 9.76% growth. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) with 28 IT jobs and Old Mutual with 23 jobs, recorded a 76.27% decline and a 53.33% growth, respectively, while Zurich Insurance Group recorded an increase of 25% with 15 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.8%, down by 13.66% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.4% share, registered a decline of 1.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.4% share, down 45.45% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.4%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.