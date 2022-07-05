India’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 30.5% in June 2022

India’s insurance industry registered a 30.5% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.67% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.38% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.54% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.64% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.35% in June 2022, registering a 205.56% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 17.63% share, an increase of 113.04% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.95%, registering a 10% decline from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.83%, up 72.73% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 220% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) posted 118 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 41 jobs and a 51.85% growth. AIA Group with 19 IT jobs and Sun Life Financial with 15 jobs, recorded an 850% growth and a 44.44% decrease, respectively, while Old Mutual recorded an increase of 66.67% with 15 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.02%, up by 160.26% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.38% share, registered an increase of 47.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.6% share, up 25% over May 2022.