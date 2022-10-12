India’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.0% in September 2022

India’s insurance industry registered a 5.0% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.33% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.73% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.71% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 56.44% in September 2022, registering a 22.58% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.32% share, a decrease of 7.5% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.34%, registering a 10.81% decline from August 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.92%, down 44.83% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 0.78% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s insurance industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) posted 40 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a drop of 29.82% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 33 jobs and a 43.48% growth. Bajaj Finserv with 27 IT jobs and Sun Life Financial with 16 jobs, recorded a 35% growth and a 128.57% growth, respectively, while Zurich Insurance Group recorded a decline of 38.1% with 13 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.34%, down by 6.94% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.19% share, registered an increase of 34.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 2.48% share, down 50% over August 2022.