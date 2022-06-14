Hong Kong’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 21.4% in May 2022

Hong Kong’s insurance industry registered a 21.4% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 9.37% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 5.83% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.69% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Hong Kong’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Hong Kong’s insurance industry in May 2022.

1) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations recorded a share of 59.26% in May 2022, registering a 45.45% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 18.52% share, an increase of 150% over the previous month.

3) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 7.41%, registering a 66.67% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.41%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Hong Kong’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 16.67% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Hong Kong’s insurance industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

AXA posted 9 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Manulife Financial with 4 jobs and a 33.33% drop. Marsh & McLennan Companies with 3 IT jobs and Prudential with 3 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Zurich Insurance Group recorded a decline of 33.33% with 2 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.67%, up by 5.88% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.52% share, registered an increase of 66.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.81% share, up 100% over April 2022.