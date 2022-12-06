Hong Kong (China SAR)’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.1% in November 2022

Hong Kong (China SAR)’s insurance industry registered a 6.1% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 13.75% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.32% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 0.78% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Hong Kong (China SAR)’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Hong Kong (China SAR)’s insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations recorded a share of 52.94% in November 2022, registering an 18.18% decline over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 17.65% share, a decrease of 25% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 11.76%, registering a flat growth from October 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 11.76%, down 50% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Hong Kong (China SAR)’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 16.67% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Hong Kong (China SAR)’s insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 8 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 11.11% over the previous month, followed by AXA with 4 jobs and a 50% drop. Sun Life Financial with 1 IT job and Willis Towers Watson with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Marsh & McLennan Companies recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.94%, down by 47.06% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 35.29% share, registered an increase of 50% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.76% share, down 50% over October 2022.