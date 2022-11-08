Germany’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 14.4% in October 2022

Germany’s insurance industry registered a 14.4% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.16% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.74% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.94% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 30.12% in October 2022, registering a 63.04% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 27.31% share, an increase of 100% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 25.7%, registering a 178.26% rise from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 15.26%, up 192.31% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 121.15% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Allianz posted 189 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 158.9% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 27 jobs and a 28.57% growth. Wustenrot & Wurttembergische with 5 IT jobs and Willis Towers Watson with 5 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 25% growth, respectively, while Hannover Ruck recorded an increase of 300% with 4 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.9%, up by 91.67% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.45% share, registered an increase of 106.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.64% share, up 200% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 4.02%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.