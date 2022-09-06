Germany’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.3% in August 2022

Germany’s insurance industry registered a 6.3% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.28% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.79% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 0.56% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.44% in August 2022, registering a 3.45% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 29.37% share, a decrease of 13.95% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.29%, registering a 35.71% decline from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 11.11%, down 6.67% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 8.94% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Allianz posted 64 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 20.99% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 30 jobs and a 16.67% drop. Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft(Munich Re) with 8 IT jobs and Wustenrot & Wurttembergische with 6 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 100% growth, respectively, while Willis Towers Watson recorded an increase of 33.33% with 4 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.19%, down by 19.33% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.29% share, registered an increase of 80% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.73% share, down 15.38% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.79%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.