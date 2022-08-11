Europe’s insurance industry IT hiring activity rises 1.1% in July 2022

Europe witnessed a 1.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen an increase of 0.27% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 12.62% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering an increase of 0.11% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 45.13% in July 2022, a 19.93% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 21.58% in July 2022, marking a 2.38% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 17.37% in July 2022, a 1.49% drop from June 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 12.63% in July 2022, a 19.33% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 23.9% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s insurance industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 151 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered an increase of 4.86% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 141 jobs and a 1.4% drop. Allianz with 84 IT jobs and PZU with 49 jobs, recorded a 58.49% rise and an 188.24% rise, respectively, while Sun Life Financial recorded a 271.43% increase with 26 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s insurance industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 24.08% share in July 2022, an 8.96% decrease over June 2022. Germany featured next with an 18.42% share, up 37.25% over the previous month. Slovakia recorded an 11.05% share, a growth of 9.09% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.82%, up by 9.14% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with a 14.08% share, registered a decline of 2.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 11.45% share, down 5.43% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.66%, recording a month-on-month decline of 16.67%.