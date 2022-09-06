Europe’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 5.1% in August 2022

Europe witnessed a 5.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.22% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.91% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 0.02% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 44.72% in August 2022, a 13.93% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 21.13% in August 2022, marking a 15.61% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 15.77% in August 2022, a 5.83% rise from July 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 15.63% in August 2022, a 22.86% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 11.11% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s insurance industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 129 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a decline of 15.13% over the previous month, followed by Swiss Re with 109 jobs and a 22.7% drop. Allianz with 66 IT jobs and Willis Towers Watson with 36 jobs, recorded a 21.43% drop and a 260% rise, respectively, while AXA recorded a flat growth with 36 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s insurance industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 27.93% share in August 2022, a 1.03% decrease over July 2022. Germany featured next with an 18.23% share, down 13.1% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 9.99% share, a drop of 8% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.5%, down by 14.8% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.04% share, registered a growth of 1.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.17% share, down 20.18% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.29%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.