Europe’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 4.5% in September 2022

Europe witnessed a 4.5% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.03% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.66% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 0.35% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 44.01% in September 2022, a 7.95% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 21.2% in September 2022, marking a 6.45% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 16.96% in September 2022, a 5.45% rise from August 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 14.62% in September 2022, a 13.79% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 13.78% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s insurance industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Swiss Re posted 109 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a decline of 2.68% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 106 jobs and an 18.46% drop. Allianz with 77 IT jobs and Willis Towers Watson with 24 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 33.33% drop, respectively, while AXA recorded a 40.54% decline with 22 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s insurance industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 25% share in September 2022, a 16.18% decrease over August 2022. Germany featured next with a 17.69% share, down 11.03% over the previous month. Slovakia recorded an 8.63% share, a drop of 6.35% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.42%, down by 2.86% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.87% share, registered a decline of 14.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.43% share, down 13.27% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.29%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.