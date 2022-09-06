Cigna’s IT hiring activity rises 21.5% in August 2022

US-based company Cigna’s IT hiring rose 21.5% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 23.99% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 7.64% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 0.07% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cigna IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cigna, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.35% in August 2022, and a 17.86% drop over July 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 21.93% in August 2022, and registered growth of 108.33%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.79% in August 2022, a 28.57% rise from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cigna

North America emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 94.74% share, which marked a 12.5% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 1.75%, registering a 33.33% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.75% share and a 50% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.75% and a month-on-month increase of 100%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 94.74% share in August 2022, a 14.89% growth over July 2022. United Arab Emirates featured next with a 1.75% share, up 100% over the previous month. India recorded a 1.75% share, a decline of 33.33% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Cigna IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 82.46%, up by 20.51% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.28% share, a decline of 30% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.26% share, flat growth over July 2022.