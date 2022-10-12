Canada’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 0.9% in September 2022

Canada’s insurance industry registered a 0.9% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.12% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.6% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.56% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 52.8% in September 2022, registering a 32% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 16.4% share, a decrease of 6.82% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.4%, registering a 28.57% rise from August 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 11.6%, up 7.41% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 52.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Intact Financial posted 90 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 100% over the previous month, followed by Sun Life Financial with 33 jobs and a 50% growth. Manulife Financial with 31 IT jobs and The Canada Life Assurance with 13 jobs, recorded a 24% growth and a 13.33% decrease, respectively, while iA FinancialInc recorded an increase of 11.11% with 10 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.4%, up by 9.21% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.2% share, registered an increase of 2.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14% share, up 133.33% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.4%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.